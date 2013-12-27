Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Big News Stories of 2013

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published December 27, 2013 at 5:00 PM AKST

One year ago Shell Oil’s drilling rig had not gone aground and changing the state’s oil tax regime was just the Governor’s dream.  Nobody expected Congress to be so gridlocked that budget sequestration would kick in, and the prospects for the Affordable Care act were not good.  A lot has changed.

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, December 31, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Steve Heimel
