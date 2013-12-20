Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Tales of the Movie Business in Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published December 20, 2013 at 5:00 PM AKST

It’s getting so you can’t turn on a television set without seeing or hearing something about Alaska.  And a lot of Alaska is getting into the movie theaters as well. Is any of it true?

Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:


  • Duke Russell, artist, set builder, scene painter, “Into the Wild” and “Big Miracle”

  • Ron Holmstrom, Alaska rep for Screen Actors Guild, who played Robert Hansen’s lawyer in “The Frozen Ground”

  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, December 24, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

