Coast Guard Crew Member Dies After Injury During November Rescue

A Coast Guard petty officer has died after being injured during a rescue near Unalaska in November.

The Coast Guard says Petty Officer Third Class Travis Obendorf died Wednesday in a hospital in Seattle. Obendorf was a crew member aboard the Coast Guard cutter Waesche.

The Waesche sent its small boat to rescue the crew of a stranded fishing vessel, the Alaska Mist, on Nov. 11. The 160-foot Alaska Mist had lost power and was adrift off Amak Island, which is north of Cold Bay. The Resolve Pioneer was also sent from Resolve-Magone Marine Services to assist in towing the vessel back to Unalaska.

The Coast Guard reports that Obendorf was aboard the cutter's small boat. He suffered head trauma during the course of the rescue. He was flown to Anchorage and later Seattle for medical treatment. He passed away in Swedish Hospital during surgery.