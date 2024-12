The Carriage Wheel Ranch in Chugiak, Alaska is home to the Gentle Giants, six black Percheron draft horses.

The associated Horse-Drawn Carriage Company, owned by Jon Nauman, has been offering carriage, sleigh and wagon rides to Alaskans for nearly 40 years.

Video: Travis Gilmour & John Norris

Story: Travis Gilmour

Music: Starship Amazing