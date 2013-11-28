Alaska News Nightly: November 27, 2013

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Wildlife Buffer Area Proposed for Denali

Emily Schwing, KUAC-Fairbanks

Environmental groups are asking the state and the federal government to exchange or purchase land to create a permanent wildlife buffer along the eastern border of Denali National Park. The request comes in response to a park service study that shows a decline in the number of wolves viewed by visitors who ride the bus along the park road.

Seward Man Fined For Dumping Oily Bilge Water

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN-Juneau

Bilge water is the nasty stuff that collects at the bottom of a boat. It can contain engine oil and anti-freeze, and releasing it in state waters is illegal. But even though it's a crime, the state doesn't get too many chances to prosecute it. Last week, the Department of Law scored a rare legal victory when a bilge water case was decided in their favor.

Time Frame Given to DNR for Processing Water Permit

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA-Anchorage

A state court judge says he'll personally review further procedures by the state Department of Natural Resources in a dispute over a water rights application. Court Judge Mark Rindner, during a hearing Wednesday, gave DNR a time frame for moving forward on processing the Chuitna Citizens Coalition's application for an instream flow permit.

Shipyard Wants Additional Millions for Repairs

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB-Unalaska

Seward Ship's Drydock was only supposed to spend a few months fixing up the Tustumena ferry. Instead, it took them a year to finish extensive repairs on the 50-year-old vessel. The shipyard is now seeking millions of dollars in extra payment from the state of Alaska.

World Cup Season Kicks Off In Finland

Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage

The first World Cup event of the season in cross country skiing is scheduled to start this Friday in northern Finland. Four Alaska Pacific University skiers will race, Kikkan Randall, Holly Brooks and Sadie Bjornsen and Rosie Brennan. This will be an eventful season for the team, building up to the winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia in February.

Upper Susitna Food Pantry Hosts Thanksgiving Blessing Event

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

The Thanksgiving season is known in America for its big family meals. For many people in Southcentral, that meal is able to happen because of the generosity of a number of individuals and organizations.

Thanksgiving a Challenge in Remote Karluk

Marina Cummiskey, KMXT-Kodiak

Gathering ingredients for a Thanksgiving feast may seem daunting even for folks living on the road system. But things are even more challenging if you live in a remote village, with no stores. Karluk is a community with less than 50 people on the west side of Kodiak Island.