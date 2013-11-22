Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Law in Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published November 22, 2013 at 5:00 PM AKST
Chief Justice Dana Fabe. Photo by Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage.
A recent report by the Tribal Law and Order Commission is the seventh study to call for more effective administration of justice in rural Alaska to address pressing problems of family violence, alcohol abuse, and high rates of recidivism and suicide. Now the state Attorney General says he’s looking for better ways to co-operate with tribes. What about the state Supreme Court?

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:


  • The Honorable Dana Fabe, Chief Justice, Alaska Supreme Court

  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 26, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

