Hultberg Leaving Admin Commissioner Post

Gov. Sean Parnell's cabinet continues to experience turnover.

Becky Hultberg is resigning from her post as commissioner of the Department of Administration. In a letter sent to the governor on Monday, Hultberg said she is stepping down in December to take a job with the private sector. She is expected to provide more details about the new position later this week.

Hultberg has worked under Parnell for three years. The governor's office is now searching for a replacement.

She is the fourth commissioner in as many months to leave the Parnell administration.

