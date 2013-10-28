Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Unique Blends Barber Shop

Alaska Public Media | By John Norris
Published October 28, 2013 at 5:48 PM AKDT

Unique Blends has been serving Anchorage's east side for years and has built a strong clientele based on their high standards. Beyond haircuts, the shop has also become a hub for Anchorage's diverse community.

Video: John Norris

Music: Monokle Galun, Starship Amazing

INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public Media in partnership with PBS Digital Studios.

The weekly videos capture the diverse and colorful lifestyles of everyday Alaskans at work and at play. Together, these videos present a fresh and authentic look at living in Alaska.
