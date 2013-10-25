Affordable Care Act Marketplace
Nearly one month after the federal government launched its new online health insurance marketplace, few Alaskans have been able to sign up. We'll discuss the frustrations and the successes with the marketplace and look ahead at how the Affordable Care Act will roll out in 2014.
- Alaska Edition: Navigating The Online Health Insurance Marketplaces
Definition of ‘Alaska Native’ Needs Fixing In Health Care Law
- A Few Successes For Alaska’s Health Insurance Marketplace
Signing Up For Insurance On Federal Marketplace Still A Waiting Game
- High Web Traffic Cripples Federal Health Insurance Marketplaces
- Groups Work To Educate Alaskans On Health Insurance Marketplace
- Premera Braces For Upheaval In Health Insurance Market
Federal Officials Announce ‘Navigator’ Grants To Help Alaskans Buy Health Insurance
HOST: Annie Feidt, Alaska Public Radio Network
GUESTS:
- Jeff Davis, Premera Alaska
- Valerie Davidson, ANTHC
- Josh Weinstein, Enroll Alaska
PARTICIPATE:
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
- Send e-mail to talk
alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)
- Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 29, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.