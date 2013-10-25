Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Affordable Care Act Marketplace

Alaska Public Media | By Annie Feidt
Published October 25, 2013 at 4:00 PM AKDT

Nearly one month after the federal government launched its new online health insurance marketplace, few Alaskans have been able to sign up. We'll discuss the frustrations and the successes with the marketplace and look ahead at how the Affordable Care Act will roll out in 2014.

Download Audio

HOST: Annie FeidtAlaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:


  • Jeff Davis, Premera Alaska

  • Valerie Davidson, ANTHC

  • Josh Weinstein, Enroll Alaska

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 29, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Talk of Alaska
Annie Feidt
Annie Feidt is the broadcast managing editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at afeidt@alaskapublic.org. Read more about Annie here.
