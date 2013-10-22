The 22nd annual Trick or Treat Town returns to Anchorage Oct. 25-26 and promises to be the most fun and exciting Halloween event of the year. Trick or Treat Town is a family-friendly Halloween celebration that provides a safe, warm environment for little ghosts and goblins to trick or treat in their costumes.

Families are invited to dress up in their funniest, craziest or silliest Halloween costumes and head down to Trick or Treat Town at the Alaska Communications Garage (600 Telephone Ave.) at 5:30 or 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and at 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

This year’s festivities will feature:

· More than 40 “doors” sponsored by local businesses, where 700 volunteers in costume will hand out an estimated 350,000 treats

· New “doors” inspired by Anchortown, the official project of the 100th Anniversary Celebration of Anchorage. Art Services North (ASN) will replace existing TOTT houses with replicas of actual historic or iconic buildings in Anchorage over the next three years. Each building will have educational information displayed to connect the kids and families with Anchorage history.

· Halloween-inspired carnival games and activities for kids of all ages

· The Horn Doctor's musical instrument ‘Petting Zoo’

· Live entertainment including performances by musicians, dancers, martial arts groups and magicians