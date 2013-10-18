Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Violence Against Women

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published October 18, 2013 at 4:00 PM AKDT

The numbers of victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking in Alaska continue to be some of the highest in the nation.  Family violence impacts the emotional growth of children and affects entire communities. What can be done to reduce the harm?

HOST:   Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Sergeant Kathy Lacey, Anchorage Police Department

  • Melissa Emmal, AWAIC

  Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you're outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 22, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
