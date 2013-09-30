I Am The Pipe Cleaner Master

Creating up to 50,000 artistic pieces a year, Kenneth Williams can shape pipe cleaners into just about anything.

In addition to his business at Anchorage's Sears Mall, Kenneth also creates intricate stop-motion animation films. His unwavering dedication to his craft, along with his kind-hearted personality makes Kenneth an inspiration to anyone who meets him.

Video:

John Norris

Slavik Boyechko

Story:

Slavik Boyechko

Music:

Starship Amazing

Stop-motion animation:

Kenneth S. Williams

INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public Media in partnership with PBS Digital Studios.

The weekly videos capture the diverse and colorful lifestyles of everyday Alaskans at work and at play. Together, these videos present a fresh and authentic look at living in Alaska.