UA Remedial Rates High For Public and Private School Students

A high school diploma is supposed to be a sign of readiness for the next step, whether that's getting a job or going to college. But in Alaska, it turns out that most of the high school graduates who enter the state university system aren't ready for the work. Not only are the latest remediation numbers getting attention from lawmakers seeking education reform -- they're already shaping state policy. APRN's Alexandra Gutierrez reports.

Download Audio

If you're a recent high school graduate attending the University of Alaska, odds are you're in the limbo known as "developmental education." Last fall, a full 52 percent of students were placed in classes that don't count toward their degrees and are simply meant to catch them up and cover material they should have mastered by the end of 12th grade. If these students were already prepared for undergraduate work, they would be in a much better spot.

"They're going to typically take at least a year longer to complete their program, so the cost of their education is higher," says Dana Thomas, the University of Alaska's vice president of academic affairs. Thomas recently did an analysis of the cost of developmental education.

The financial burden isn't really on the university. About $2 million is spent getting those kids up to speed, and that's pretty much covered by tuition. Thomas says it's mostly hurting the students. On top of paying for extra coursework, they're losing a year's salary by not being in the workforce.

"Between those two costs, that's a substantial amount of money."

Drilling down into the numbers from the past five years, Thomas found that students who were coming into the university system with their GEDs were the least prepared, with 60 percent of them needing some sort of developmental coursework. On the opposite end were privately home-schooled students. About a third of them had to do remedial work, but Thomas says that percentage is highly variable and based on only a small number of enrolled students.

In the middle were public and private school kids. Fifty-two percent of public school students take developmental education courses, while 47 percent of private school students do.