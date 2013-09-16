I Am A Mushroom Hunter

Each fall, mushroom enthusiasts flock to rainy Girdwood to pick all the choice edibles they can eat. But some hunters would prefer their favorite mushroom patches be kept quiet.

Kate Mohatt is an ecologist and one of Girdwood's local mushroom experts. She shares tips on how to avoid poisonous mushrooms on a fungai hunt, and how to enjoy one of the northern-most mushrooming destinations in the world.

Video:

Travis Gilmour

Slavik Boyechko

Story:

Slavik Boyechko

Music:

Starship Amazing

INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public Media in partnership with PBS Digital Studios.

The weekly videos capture the diverse and colorful lifestyles of everyday Alaskans at work and at play. Together, these videos present a fresh and authentic look at living in Alaska.