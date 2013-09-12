What does being a Northerner mean to you? Weigh in, and then watch.

Snow Screen: A Northern Film Festival will feature YouTube videos with a Northern theme, curated and shown on the big screen. The one-hour program will play on a loop from 6 to 9 PM in the auditorium on Friday, November 1st.

This event is part of the museum's Northern Initiative.

Accepting Nominations Now Help curate this film festival. Video nominations are welcome now through Sept. 21. Anyone can submit YouTube videos for consideration. Nominate either your own short films, or films created by someone else. Eligible entries must be publicly available on YouTube. Films must be less than five minutes long and address life in the circumpolar North. Jurors will select an hour’s worth of videos for the film festival as well as three award winners, who will receive $100 cash prizes.