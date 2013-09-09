We Are Mountain Runners

Ellyn Brown and Matias Saari are two of the most well known athletes in the Alaska mountain running community. Both runners have won Alaska's toughest races, but will tell you they measure their success not by races won, but by how much time they get to spend running.

Video:

John Norris

Music:

Starship Amazing

INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public Media in partnership with PBS Digital Studios.

The weekly videos will capture the diverse and colorful lifestyles of everyday Alaskans at work and at play. Together, these videos will present a fresh and authentic look at living in Alaska.