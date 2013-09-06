Alaska’s Winter Olympians

For some years now, Alaska has produced more than its share of competitive athletes for the Winter Olympics. Is it just because it’s cold up here? We’ll find out from the athletes themselves, as they take a break from training for Sochi to appear on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Steve Heimel, APRN

Kieffer Christianson, USA Men’s Alpine Ski Team

USA Men’s Alpine Ski Team Andrew Kurka, USA Men’s Disabled Alpine Ski Team

USA Men’s Disabled Alpine Ski Team Rosey Fletcher, 2006 Olympic Snowboarding Bronze medalist, founder, Alaska Winter Olympians Foundation

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, September 10, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

