Alaska’s Winter Olympians

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published September 6, 2013 at 4:00 PM AKDT

For some years now, Alaska has produced more than its share of competitive athletes for the Winter Olympics.  Is it just because it’s cold up here?  We’ll find out from the athletes themselves, as they take a break from training for Sochi to appear on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST:   Steve HeimelAPRN

GUESTS:

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, September 10, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Steve Heimel
