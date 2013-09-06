Alaska’s Winter Olympians
For some years now, Alaska has produced more than its share of competitive athletes for the Winter Olympics. Is it just because it’s cold up here? We’ll find out from the athletes themselves, as they take a break from training for Sochi to appear on the next Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Steve Heimel, APRN
GUESTS:
- Kieffer Christianson, USA Men’s Alpine Ski Team
- Andrew Kurka, USA Men’s Disabled Alpine Ski Team
- Rosey Fletcher, 2006 Olympic Snowboarding Bronze medalist, founder, Alaska Winter Olympians Foundation
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, September 10, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
