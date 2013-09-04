Alaska Backs NRA In Lawsuit Against Feds

Alaska, and 21 other states, are supporting the Nation Rifle Association in a lawsuit against the federal government. The case, which is before the Supreme Court, will decide whether a federal ban on selling handguns to anyone under the age of 21 is constitutional.

While Alaska Attorney General Michael Geraghty signed on the amicus brief, the effort was led by Alabama. The filing argues that law discriminates against 18-, 19-, and 20-year-olds, who states would otherwise allow to buy handguns.

Previously, a federal judge in Texas and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the federal government, upholding the ban.