Frugal Fun At The Alaska State Fair

The end of summer in Alaska can mean two things, back to school and The Alaska State Fair! While the fair isn't known for being especially cheap, you can get the most bang for your buck by checking out our tips below.

Be sure to visit on discounted days and stop by the family friendly admission included attractions too! For military discounts and other discounts around town... check out the fair site.

This year's state fair has several discounted days: Energy Day - Thursday, August 22 - Donate 2 non-perishable food items per person between noon and 2 PM and get into the Fair for $2! (Must be through the gate by 2pm.) Kids’ Day - Friday, August 23 -Bring a donation of 2 non-perishable food items per child. Kids’ 12 and under get in FREE on this day! . Family Day - Saturday, August 24- Kids’ (12 and under) are FREE on this day! Please bring a donation of 2 non-perishable food items per child. Alaska Grown Day - Thursday, August 29 -Show your support for locally grown produce by wearing your Alaska Grown t-shirt and get a $2 discount on fair admission.

The Alaska State Fair has kids in mind. Here are special daily events aimed at pleasing a variety of ages. The best part......it's included in the admission price!





Fowl Weather Friends - Daily • 12 - 8 PM - Hens and roosters in a barn yard setting.

Children's Garden Kid Zone - Daily • Opening - 8 PM - The ever-popular Children's Garden is a staple in our KidZone! This year's garden features a desert theme and a dragon named Victor who travels around the world sharing his adventures with kids.

GCI Petting Zoo (Farm Exhibits Building) -Daily • Noon – 8 PM - Get out the camera and make some memories with these adorable pint-sized critters.

Goat Fun Days (Farm Exhibit Building)~ Thursday & Friday, August 23 and 24 • Noon - Ever wanted to wrangle a goat? Here's your chance. Fun goat demonstration and activities open to the public. Don't miss the Alaska Giant Vegetable Weigh-Offs in the Farm Exhibits building!

Penelope the Clown - In and around the Kid Zone! Daily Penelope the Clown will bring laughter, smiles, and fun to the Kid Zone and around the grounds with juggling, magic,and fantastic balloon sculptures.

- In and around the Kid Zone! Daily Penelope the Clown will bring laughter, smiles, and fun to the Kid Zone and around the grounds with juggling, magic,and fantastic balloon sculptures. Woody’s Menagerie Kid Zone - Daily • 1, 4 & 6 PM - Woody’s Educational Wildlife show will amaze you with animals from all around the world, from a baby lion and baby bear cub to kinkajous, coatimundis, and a fennec fox (the smallest fox species in the world).