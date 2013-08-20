Anchorage Community Works Grand Opening

Anchorage Community Works started remodeling a warehouse in Ship Creek this May and have been moving at locomotive speed to get the space ready for use. They’ve remodeled bathrooms, constructed a 300+ square foot stage, built an art studio, and created a shared workspace, among other things. Needless to say, the space is a true center for collaboration.

Anchorage Community Works, or “The Works,” will celebrate its grand opening with a concert featuring local experimental rock titans, Historian. Supporting acts (a smorgasbord of other headlining bands) include Ghost Hands, Young Fangs and Matt Hopper.

Join The Works on August 23rd for a grand opening the likes of which Anchorage has not yet seen. “We’re celebrating the opening of a space that will hopefully transform the Anchorage music, art and business communities simultaneously… and together,” says Anchorage Community Works Board President, Brooklyn Baggett.

This event is all ages and tickets are $10. Tickets are available online now at theworksgrandopening.eventbrite.com. Tickets are also available at the door (cash only).

The next event at Anchorage Community Works will be The Works and Spenard Roadhouse Present: First Friday Late Salon, September 6th, a First Friday event featuring the art of Nathan Hurst, music by Hot Club of Nunaka and featuring special guests Momentum Dance Collective, for their season opener. More information on this and other upcoming events can be found at www.anchoragecommunityworks.com.

