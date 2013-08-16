Local Harvest Feast at the Botanical Gardens

You are invited to the inaugural Anchorage Food Mosaic Local Harvest Feast at the beautiful Alaska Botanical Garden. Please bring a dish to share with others. Alaska’s rich abundance of fish and game, diverse people, wild edible greens, plump berries, and anything and everything your near-Arctic garden can grow are worth talking about – and eating – amongst friends new and old.

The event will feature a fun "Local Harvest Dish Competition." Attendees are invited to submit their dish for taste testing and voting on during the Feast. Dishes must fall under one of the following categories: Wild Berries, Wild Game and Seafood, or Garden Grown. Attendees and dishes must be present at 6:30 for registration.

Local Harvest Feast Wed, August 28th - 6:30 PM Registration Alaska Botanical Gardens 4601 Campbell Airstrip Rd Anchorage, AK 99520 FREE admission/parking, family friendly, and alcohol free. RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/554249811278552/

The Anchorage Food Mosaic is excited to partner with the Alaska Botanical Garden (ABG) to host the Local Harvest Feast. The Alaska Botanical Garden is dedicated to far-northern plant education, preservation, and research. The Garden offers an inspirational venue to enjoy and learn about northern horticulture and native plants in a special spruce and birch woodland. Interactive activities will be set up for adult and child participation during the potluck; then, you can go back for seconds. The address is 4601 Campbell Airstrip Road, Anchorage, AK 99520.

We hope you will join us in the Garden on the 28th to connect to the people, ingredients, and ideas that nourish who we are, where we came from, and where we are going.

Email us with questions or comments at akfoodmosaic@gmail.com

Warmly,

Tikaan, Jennifer, Shannon & Kate

AFM Co-Founders