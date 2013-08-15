Surfing on St. George Island

<iframe src="http://player.vimeo.com/video/71776994?title=0&byline=0&portrait=0&color=ffffff" width="600" height="338" frameborder="0" webkitAllowFullScreen mozallowfullscreen allowFullScreen></iframe>

Alaska Teen Media Institute Senior Producer Mario Davis and Assistant Director Robert Stormo were in St. George for Seabird Camp 2013. ATMI was there to teach students how to shoot and make a movie about what they learned during camp. They were scheduled to be on the island July 28-July 31, but ended up staying until August 7 because of weather.

The day they made this video was the first time a plane had landed all week! They were on standby and hopeful they'd make it on. They didn't, and spirits were down and getting in the water made them forget all about the disappointment they felt at the airport.