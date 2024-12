In Juneau, Pelmeni is a household word. It is both the name of a restaurant, and the small Russian dumpling served there.

With one of the simplest menus possible (meat or potato pelmeni only), Pelmeni packs in Juneauites day and night - especially late.

Nicholas Haws is one of the crew of locals that tends the pelmeni pots.

Video:

Slavik Boyechko

Travis Gilmour

Story:

Travis Gilmour

Music:

Starship Amazing