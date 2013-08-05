I Inherited a Sled Dog Team

Elijah Goodfarm's father came to Alaska with the dream of mushing across the state, but would die shortly after arriving. After his father's death, Goodfarm packed up his life and took his father's place taking care of his 36 dog kennel.

With the cost and workload of taking care of the dogs weighing down on him, Goodfarm is attempting to find the dogs new homes.

Learn more at www.dogsjourneyhome.org

Video:

John Norris

Evan Erickson

Story:

John Norris

Music:

Welcome Wizard

