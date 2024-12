Wendy Smith-Wood spent the early part of her life climbing mountains around the world and serving for the British Army. When cancer struck at age 27, she decided to completely change her life. Now, she's a fiber artist living 111 miles from Anchorage, and she wouldn't have it any other way.

