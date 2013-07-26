Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Touring a Mass Extinction Event

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published July 26, 2013 at 4:00 PM AKDT
Every 10 years or so, some writer goes on a trip across the great American heartland, and comes back with the up-beat message that Americans are basically good people and the future of the Republic is more assured than we think. But what about the nation’s wildlife? The author of a book entitled “The Endangered Species Road Trip” will be the guest, on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: 

GUESTS: 


  • Cameron MacDonald, author, “The Endangered Species Road Trip:  A Summer’s Worth of Dingy Motels, Poison Oak, Ravenous Insects, and the Rarest Species in North America"

  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 30, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

