Former Alaska Aerospace Employee Sentenced in Anchorage

A former Alaska Aerospace Corporation employee was sentenced in Anchorage federal court on Monday for violating conflict of interest laws.

According to press release from Assistant U.S. Attorney’s office, Jodi Ann Andres, 48, of Anchorage, was once an auditor with the Department of Defense’s Defense Contract Audit Agency. U.S. Attorney Retta-Rae Randall said Andres worked for the agency, also known as DCAA, from January 2003 until September 2006. While employed, Andres was the primary auditor for the Missile Defense Agency, which is responsible for the integrated Ballistic Missile Defense System for the United States.

The press release states that Andres left employment with the DCAA in 2006 and was hired as a controller with Alaska Aerospace Corporation. Alaska Aerospace became a contractor for the Missile Defense Agency in 2003, while Andres was still working for the DCAA.

In 2008, Andres represented Alaska Aerospace during discussions with the DCAA about the same Missile Defense Agency contract she audited while working for them. The release says her intent was to influence the agency about that contract, which violated a lifetime restriction from such action.

Andres was sentenced two years’ probation and a $5,000 fine for violating that conflict of interest restriction.