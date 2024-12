Alaska bush pilot Willy Fulton is known for his experience flying to remote locations, and his direct, likable personality.

Fulton is also known as the pilot who last flew Timothy Treadwell, and ultimately came upon Treadwell's remains in Katmai National Park.

While that story and the Werner Herzog film "Grizzly Man" brought attention to the pilot, Fulton is a character in his own right - with many more stories to tell.