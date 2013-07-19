Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Redistricting Board Rejects Settlement Offer

Published July 19, 2013 at 3:36 PM AKDT

The Alaska Redistricting Board has rejected a settlement offer and sent their map to a judge for review. The plaintiffs said they will see the Board in court.

Board attorney Michael White says the terms of the settlement would have changed the Fairbanks Senate pairings. The plaintiffs take issue with a district that wraps around Fairbanks and puts Democratic-leaning communities like Ester and Goldstream in a district with conservative North Pole.

The board made the decision not to adopt those changes at meeting on Thursday.
