Scott Koeller has been regularly dressing in drag since college and with the help of his wife has created a lasting persona as Daphne DoAll LaChores.

Daphne is well known as the host of Mad Myrna's Drag Queen Divas show, but many would be surprised to learn that the Anchorage fixture is also the handyman at Mad Myrna's, one of the top gay bars in the country.

Shot and Edited by John Norris

Music: Seth Boyer / Starship Amazing