Air Taxi Crashes At Soldotna Airport, 10 Killed

An air taxi has crashed at the Soldotna Airport killing all 10 people on board.

Alaska State Troopers Spokesperson Megan Peters says Soldotna Police, Central Emergency Services and troopers responded to a call just after 11 a.m. on Sunday and found the fixed-wing aircraft fully engulfed in flames.

“It’s unknown if the plane was taking off or landing when it crashed,” Peters said. “No further information is really available at this time.”

“The NTSB will investigate to determine the cause and circumstances of the crash.”

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board, or NTSB, are expected to be in the area again this afternoon.

The flight was operated by Rediske Air out of Nikiski.

Company owner Willy Rediske has been confirmed as the pilot.

All the remains have been recovered from the scene and sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage for positive identification of the other nine victims.