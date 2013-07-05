Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
'The Raven’s Gift'

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published July 5, 2013 at 4:00 PM AKDT

A new novel set in Alaska shows how quickly traditional knowledge could become far more valuable in a world under ecological stress.  “The Raven’s Gift” is set in a future that might be closer than we realize.  Readers have a chance to talk it over with author Don Rearden, on the next Talk of Alaska.

  • Don Rearden, Assistant Professor of Developmental Studies, University of Alaska Anchorage, author of “The Raven’s Gift”

  • Callers Statewide

