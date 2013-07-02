Redistricting Board Hears Questions, Concerns On New Maps

Every 10 years, Alaska's political lines are redrawn to reflect changes in population. In an ideal world, the state's redistricting board takes the results of the U.S. census, tries to divide the state into regions with equal population, and finalizes a map before the next election cycle. That didn't happen this go-round. It's been nearly three years since the redistricting board first came together, and Alaska still doesn't have its political boundaries settled.

Last month, the redistricting board offered yet another set of maps for review, and the they're now taking testimony on their plans in Alaska's major cities. APRN's Alexandra Gutierrez was at the Fairbanks meeting and joins us to talk about the process.

