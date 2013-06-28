Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Midsummer Celebrations in Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published June 28, 2013 at 4:00 PM AKDT
A model constructed by Doug Smith out of material from the Talkeetna One Tree project. Photo courtesy of Joe Page.
The peak of summer is a time of celebration in Alaska.  In Fairbanks, baseball is played under the midnight sun; in Seward, Mount Marathon awaits; in Barrow it will be Eskimo Games; and there are Independence Day parades all over the state. Mid-summer celebrations are the subject, on the next Talk of Alaska.

Download Audio

HOST: 

GUESTS: 


  • Joe Page and Arthur Mannix, Denali Arts Council

  • John Hunt, coordinator, Haines Music Fest

  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 2, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mailRSS or podcast.

