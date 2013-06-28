Midsummer Celebrations in Alaska
The peak of summer is a time of celebration in Alaska. In Fairbanks, baseball is played under the midnight sun; in Seward, Mount Marathon awaits; in Barrow it will be Eskimo Games; and there are Independence Day parades all over the state. Mid-summer celebrations are the subject, on the next Talk of Alaska.
