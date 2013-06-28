Announcing the Great Alaskan Short Film Contest

The Anchorage International Film Festival announces the Great Alaskan Short Film Contest. This is a new contest meant to encourage filmmaking in Alaska by Alaskans. Films must be between 15 and 25 minutes in length and not have screened anywhere previously. Winners will be awarded cash prizes.

The top films chosen will be featured in a separate program in the 2013 AIFF as The Great Alaskan Short Films. Winners will be awarded cash prizes and other prizes. Entries will be accepted from May 10, 2013 until October 15, 2013, 5 p.m. AST.

In a nutshell:





Entry fee for this competition is $50.00.

Film must be made entirely in the state of Alaska.

Screenplay must be original.

Total running time must be at least 15 minutes and cannot exceed 25 minutes. Opening and closing credits do not count as part of the total running time.

Entry deadline is October 15, 2013 for this contest only.

Submitting a film online through Withoutabox (WAB) or as a direct submission to the 2013 AIFF does not qualify a film for this contest.

If you wish to submit the same film as a regular submission and also to TGASF Contest, you must do so as separate entries. The entry fee on WAB through June 30, 2013 is $35. Submission fees increase incrementally.

Check the AIFF listing on WAB for complete submission criteria.

If you submit the same film as a regular submission and also to TGASF Contest you may do so for $15 through June 30, 2013. Fees increase incrementally: July 1 to August 15, 2013—the fee is $25; August 16 to September 1, 2013—the fee is $35; September 1 to October 15, 2013—the fee is $50. To receive a reduced entry fee, provide proof that the film was submitted through WAB by making note of the tracking number on the entry form.

Film must be submitted on standard DVD or QuickTime file on USB drive.

Film must premiere at the 2013 AIFF. Prior screenings will make the film ineligible for this competition.

Winners will be announced on the AIFF website and Facebook page on or before November 15, 2013.

How to Enter:

Entries must be submitted via mail or hand delivered to the AIFF office with the accompanying entry form and entry fee. Entries submitted through Withoutabox, online, or with the 2013 AIFF direct submission form, will not be accepted for TGASF Contest. Incomplete or incorrectly submitted entries may be disqualified. AIFF will not return entry media for any reason. AIFF will not refund entry fees for any reason.

Evaluation Criteria:

Eligible entries will be judged by the following criteria. Otherwise, there are no theme or genre requirements.

•Screenplay •Acting •Direction •Creativity •Execution •Originality •Story/Tone • Exposition

Judging Process:

An independent panel of judges will review all entries and select finalists (number of finalists will depend on quantity and quality of entries) leading to the selection of prize winners.

Prizes:

Three winners will be selected: 1st Place, 2nd Place and 3rd Place. Cash prizes will be awarded to those winners and the winning films are guaranteed screening in the 2013 AIFF. Honorable mentions with certificates will be awarded, with the possibility that those films will screen in the 2013 AIFF.

The top three films will premiere at the Bear Tooth Theatre Pub. The three prize winning filmmakers will receive the “Plaid Carpet Treatment,” a free pass each to the 2013 AIFF, and a shared booth at the Bear Tooth Theatre Pub during the contest screening. Winners, finalists, and entrants may receive additional non-cash prizes. Winners are solely responsible for paying any taxes they may owe on prizes.