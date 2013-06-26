Pribilof Islands Middle Schoolers Make a Documentary about Seabirds

A group of St. Paul Island 6th and 7th grade students have been studying the seabirds native to their island. For their final project for the Seabird Youth Network, the young students teamed up with Alaska Teen Media Institute to make a video documentary.

The video features voices of the students, as well as their teachers and mentors who have made seabirds an educational priority for Pribilof Islands youth.

At least 248 species of birds have been recorded on the island. Some people call it the "Galapagos of the North," making St. Paul Island an important destination for birders.

More information and photos of the Sea Bird Youth Network here: http://www.seabirdyouth.org

The curriculum used to teach students about the Albatross: downloadwingedambassadors.org

The project was funded by the North Pacific Research Board: http://www.nprb.org/