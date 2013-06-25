Perfect Skillet Chicken

There is something in your kitchen that you've been neglecting. Perhaps you received it as a wedding present. Or its been passed down to you from your grandmother's grandmother's grandmother. Or maybe you've been living without one all this time.

The cast iron skillet.

If you have one...why is it sitting there, sad and lonely, collecting dust along with your waffle cone maker, your Hawaiian ice shaver (my Mom has had one of these sitting on her kitchen counter for like 15 years!), and your quesadilla maker? The latter three you can shuffle off to Goodwill. But your cast iron skillet, you must start using immediately!

I only say this because I'm guilty as charged. I actually didn't even own one until two years ago, and mostly because the idea of "seasoning" a skillet freaked me out until I watched someone do it on TV and realized how totally easy it is (check out just how simple it ishere).

Seasoning a cast iron skillet simply means baking on a layer of oil (or other fat) to protect the surface of the pan and provide a cooking surface. Cast iron is fantastic because it conducts heat so evenly, and is particularly well for giving any kind of meat a delicious, crispy golden exterior. But it's also great for skillet potatoes, pan-frying vegetables, or baking a rustic (read: easy) cornmeal cake like thisone that I love.

Case in point: these beautiful chicken thighs. My mouth waters just looking at this photo!

If you follow this recipe, you can't fail. Truly - it's as easy as that! I made them for my friend Ann, who practically melted with satisfaction when she took her first bite and then said something right on point: "When you eat this, who needs fried chicken?!"

Exactly. The skin is incredibly crispy, and the key is to season your chicken well with salt and pepper. Try it. Love it.

(Also, it is super delicious cold at 11:30 p.m. Don't ask how I know, I just do.)