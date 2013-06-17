I am a Musk Ox Farmer

Musk Ox Farm Director Mark Austin is responsible for the largest (and possibly only), modern domestication experiment. For a number of years, he has been raising musk ox in Alaska's Mat-Su Valley.

Austin first came to Alaska in college and quickly fell in love with the opportunities and lifestyle provided by living on, what he calls, "the fringe of society."

INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public Media in partnership with PBS Digital Studios.

The weekly videos will capture the diverse and colorful lifestyles of everyday Alaskans at work and at play. Together, these videos will present a fresh and authentic look at living in Alaska.

