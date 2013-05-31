King Island And What It Means

It took a strong subsistence culture to live on King Island, and that culture is still remembered long after the island’s last occupants left in the 1960s. Now one artist believes the time has come to return to King Island. Meet Inupiaq poet and author Joan Naviyuk Kane, on the next Talk of Alaska.

Joan Kane, author, “The Cormorant Hunter’s Wife"

