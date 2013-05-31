Field Work For Gas Line Expected To Start Next Week

Field work on a pipeline capable of moving half a billion cubic feet of gas daily is expected to start next week.

Download Audio

In an update to legislators on Thursday, Frank Richards with the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation explained that they're in the process of trying to figure out the safest places to lay down the pipe, which should stretch down from the North Slope to Southcentral Alaska. Because the line would cross active seismic areas, workers are mapping the terrain using remote sensing technology.

"So we will know if the Denali fault, for instance, is going to potentially move four meters during the next event, then we want to make sure we put in place mitigation for that pipeline so it can handle that type of movement,” Richards said.

The geotechnical program is expected to go through this summer, with efforts ramping up July 1. Once the advanced engineering work is done, the plan is to go ahead with an open season where companies can commit to a project. That's scheduled to happen next year.