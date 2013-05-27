I am a Native Youth Olympian

Every year, hundreds of Alaska Native teens from all over the state gather for the Native Youth Olympics (NYO). They compete in games that have been passed down generation to generation.

In this episode of INDIE ALASKA, you'll meet Autumn Ridley, who in 2012 broke the world record for the Alaskan High Kick, one of NYO's most popular events.

Video and Story:

John Norris

Music:

Starship Amazing