Singer/Songwriter Emma Hill

While most creative talents leave Alaska for the chance of more exposure in big cities, Emma Hill is not only making a living as a musician in her home state, she's thriving.

Hill grew up in the small Alaskan village of Sleetmute and in this episode of INDIE ALASKA, she talks about growing up in Alaska and the pros and cons of pursuing a creative career in the far north.

INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public Media in partnership with PBS Digital Studios.

The weekly videos will capture the diverse and colorful lifestyles of everyday Alaskans at work and at play. Together, these videos will present a fresh and authentic look at living in Alaska.

Video and Story:

John Norris

Additional Video:

Emma Hill

Slavik Boyechko

For more music, visit:

emmahillmusic.com