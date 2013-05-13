I Am An Ice Diver

Bill Streever is an author, biologist and avid adventurer. He is also a life-long diver.

In this edition of INDIE ALASKA we follow the intrepid diver under the ice of Summit Lake, in the heart of the Chugach National Forest, for a view that few Alaskans ever see.

INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public Media in partnership with PBS Digital Studios.

The weekly videos will capture the diverse and colorful lifestyles of everyday Alaskans at work and at play. Together, these videos will present a fresh and authentic look at living in Alaska.

Video:

Travis Gilmour

John Norris

Story:

Travis Gilmour

Music:

Starship Amazing