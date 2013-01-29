Pioneers Of Television: Super Heroes

Watch Superheroes Preview on PBS. See more from Pioneers of Television.

“Superheroes” crosses many eras: “Superman” in the 1950s, “Batman” in the ’60s, “Wonder Woman” and “The Incredible Hulk” in the ’70s and “The Greatest American Hero” in the ’80s. The episode features in-depth interviews with Adam West, Burt Ward, Julie Newmar, Lynda Carter, Lou Ferrigno, William Katt and others. It also includes comments from Robert Culp, about his show “The Greatest American Hero,” recorded just days before he passed away.

