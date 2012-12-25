Alaska News Nightly: December 24, 2012

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS.

Alaska Airlines Diverts Jet With Engine Failure

Casey Kelly, KTOO-Juneau

An Alaska Airlines jet flying from Seattle to Anchorage was diverted to Juneau International Airport late Sunday night. According to a release from the airport, Flight 731 experienced engine failure and diverted to Juneau at approximately 11:10 p.m. with 167 passengers and crew on board. The plane landed without incident. Passengers were re-booked on morning flights to Anchorage.

Congress May Let Some Laws Lapse

Peter Granitz, APRN – Washington, DC

Congress is recessing for the Christmas holiday, but both chambers are likely to return Thursday. There many, pressing issues to complete before the year is out. Regardless of how far along the legislative process a bill gets, if it is not passed and signed into law by the end of one Congress, legislators must start over when a new Congress convenes. There is concern that Congress will let many laws lapse.

Congress Passes Defense Authorization Act

Peter Granitz, APRN-Washington

Congress has however--once again passed the National Defense Authorization Act. It’s the annual defense policy bill.

Turnagain Pass Power Line Being Replaced

Steve Heimel, APRN-Anchorage

A project is underway to replace the power-line across Turnagain Pass on the Kenai Peninsula. Skiers and snowmachiners between Turnagain Arm and the Johnson Pass campground are advised to be on the lookout for stockpiles of materials placed there by the Chugach Electric Association, which may be covered with snow as the winter wears on.

Judge Approves BP Settlement in Oil Spill

The Associated Press

A federal judge has given final approval to BP PLC's settlement with businesses and individuals who lost money because of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill. BP estimates it will pay $7.8 billion to resolve more than 100,000 claims by businesses and individuals.

Samuelsen Named Person of Year by NW Fisheries Association

Mike Mason, KDLG-Dillingham

Robin Samuelsen, a Native and civic leader in the Bristol Bay region has been named the "Person of the Year" by the Northwest Fisheries Association.

School District Connects Learning with Fun!

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA-Anchorage

A rural school district has figured out a way to help students connect for learning... and for fun.

FDA Approves Genetically Modified Salmon

Steve Heimel, APRN-Anchorage

The Food and Drug Administration has approved genetically modified salmon, deciding the fish would not pose an environmental threat. This triggered outrage from Alaska's congressional delegation.

Cup’ik Yup’ik Guardsman Promoted

Trim Nick, KYUK-Bethel

Alaskan Cup’ik Yup’ik military officer, Major Wayne Don was recently promoted again in the Alaska Army National Guard.

Start the Reindeer Brings Magic to Downtown Anchorage

Daysha Eaton, KSKA – Anchorage

It's easy to forget about her the rest of the year, but Anchorage's unofficial mascot gets a lot of attention around the holidays. This reindeer is a stout animal with a cocoa colored coat and a fluffy white ruff around her neck. Her antlers have 5 or 6 points on each side and span more than 2 feet. She lives at the corner of 10th & I street in downtown Anchorage.

Young & Rural in Alaska: Sharing Hopes, Dreams

Sarah Gonzales, Anne Hillman, Jessica Cochran, "Kids These Days" -Anchorage

Over the past few months, we’ve been hearing a lot of perspectives on the experience of childhood in rural Alaska. Well, in today’s installment of our series “Being Young in Rural Alaska” from the producers of Kids These Days, we hear from some of those kids who are growing up, looking for the next step. Everywhere they traveled – Barrow, Kotzebue, Kake, Saint Mary’s – the series producers asked young people about their own hopes and dreams for their futures; today, we share them with you.

