Personal Boundaries: Learning the Importance of ‘No’

From a young age, kids learn how to stay safe. They memorize their phone numbers, learn about stranger danger, wear helmets when they ride their bikes. But some of the things they learn are more subtle, like to trust their intuition.Yesterday, we explored prevention programs in Sitka that aim to build resiliency in young kids through group activities. Today, we’ll take a look at how lessons learned in childhood might help break the cycle of domestic violence.Listen for the full storyDownload Audio