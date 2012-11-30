Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Personal Boundaries: Learning the Importance of ‘No’

Alaska Public Media
Published November 29, 2012 at 10:26 PM AKST

From a young age, kids learn how to stay safe. They memorize their phone numbers, learn about stranger danger, wear helmets when they ride their bikes. But some of the things they learn are more subtle, like to trust their intuition.Yesterday, we explored prevention programs in Sitka that aim to build resiliency in young kids through group activities. Today, we’ll take a look at how lessons learned in childhood might help break the cycle of domestic violence.Listen for the full storyDownload Audio
News