Young & Impressionable: The Effect Of Domestic Violence On Children

Children’s brains are like sponges. They soak up languages and absorb impressions of the world. But this also means their minds retain bad experiences, like domestic violence. Prevention programs in Sitka are working with young kids to give them the tools they need to process feelings and become more resilient. In part one of a two-part series, KCAW’s Anne Brice explores programs that aim to create personal connections through group activities.

