While her story may be hidden from the history books, the first woman to run for President of the U.S. in 1872, Victoria Woodhull will finally be introduced to theater audiences when Anchorage Opera presents the world premiere of"Mrs. President" in October. In anticipation of the opera, "Mrs. President" composer Victoria Bond joined Alaskan trailblazers Arliss Sturgulewski, Senator Bettye Davis, Jane Angvik, Georgiana Lincoln and Cynthia Toohey for a panel discussion moderated by APRN's Lori Townsend on "Women in America: Changing Roles, Challenging Times, Defining the Future."



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, September 27, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, September 70, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: September 24, 2012 at Elmo Sackett Broadcast Center, Alaska Public Television studios.

MODERATOR: Lori Townsend, APRN News Director

PANELISTS:





Arliss Sturgulewski , former Alaska Senator

, former Alaska Senator Bettye Davis , current Alaska Senator

, current Alaska Senator Jane Angvik , former Anchorage Assembly Chair

, former Anchorage Assembly Chair Georgiana Lincoln , former Alaska Senator

, former Alaska Senator Cynthia Toohey , former U.S. Representative Alaska

, former U.S. Representative Alaska Victoria Bond, composer, "Mrs. President"

HOST: Alaska Public Telecommunication Inc. and Anchorage Opera





About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS orpodcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

Listen