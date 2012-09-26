Women in America: Changing Roles, Challenging Times, Defining the Future
While her story may be hidden from the history books, the first woman to run for President of the U.S. in 1872, Victoria Woodhull will finally be introduced to theater audiences when Anchorage Opera presents the world premiere of"Mrs. President" in October. In anticipation of the opera, "Mrs. President" composer Victoria Bond joined Alaskan trailblazers Arliss Sturgulewski, Senator Bettye Davis, Jane Angvik, Georgiana Lincoln and Cynthia Toohey for a panel discussion moderated by APRN's Lori Townsend on "Women in America: Changing Roles, Challenging Times, Defining the Future."
BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, September 27, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, September 70, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.
RECORDED: September 24, 2012 at Elmo Sackett Broadcast Center, Alaska Public Television studios.
MODERATOR: Lori Townsend, APRN News Director
PANELISTS:
- Arliss Sturgulewski, former Alaska Senator
- Bettye Davis, current Alaska Senator
- Jane Angvik, former Anchorage Assembly Chair
- Georgiana Lincoln, former Alaska Senator
- Cynthia Toohey, former U.S. Representative Alaska
- Victoria Bond, composer, "Mrs. President"
HOST: Alaska Public Telecommunication Inc. and Anchorage Opera
