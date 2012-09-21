Longtime APRN Legislature Reporter Retires

Very few people know the ins and outs of the state legislature in Juneau as well as APRN’s Dave Donaldson. He was hired in 1991 to cover state politics for APRN and has now logged an impressive 22 legislative sessions. He arrived in Juneau from North Carolina, thinking he would only stay one year. But like many Alaskans, he fell in love with the state, and Juneau, almost instantly.

He tells APRN’s Lori Townsend he also had a great first impression of the legislature and state lawmakers.

