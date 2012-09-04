Troopers Arrest Suspect In Deadly July Shooting

Alaska State Troopers have made an arrest in the suspected murder of Damien Sagerser, an Anchor Point man who was found shot to death July 8. On Friday, members of the Alaska Bureau of Investigation arrested 20-year-old Demarqus Deshean Green at his Anchorage residence.

Forty-year old Sagerser was found by a friend in his home off North Fork Road at about 12:30 a.m. July 8. Troopers say a preliminary investigation found Sagerser suffered more than one gunshot wound and his death was being investigated as a homicide.

Green was taken to the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Second Degree Murder, Tampering with Physical Evidence and First Degree Robbery. The Alaska Bureau of Investigation was assisted in the arrest of Green by the Anchorage Police Department.